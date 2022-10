BIDEN LEMON MOODRING:

Biden:

"I got raised in the black church."

"I got my education…in the black church."

"I probably went to shul more than many of you did."

"I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically." pic.twitter.com/wtBhjDdIlM

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) October 5, 2022