October 5, 2022

BONFIRE OF THE DNC-MSM VANITIES: Mark Steyn once told Hugh Hewitt, “I think the American newspaper is over-unionized. It’s basically like some lame liberal college, where you’ve got tenured people in jobs for lives at a lot of newspapers in America. So I support him on that. At the same time, Fleet Street was a great place, because the whole culture of British journalism was these kind of hard-drinking, scurrilous, unrespectable hacks. And compared to the kind of pompous, acetic, clean-living blowhards of today’s mainstream media in the United States, I’d rather have all those grubby Fleet Street guys.”

QED: “One of the most fascinating things about the modern age we live in is the population of journalists almost exclusively being from mega rich families and the fact they have done such a good job of hiding it from the internet.”

Read the whole thing.