October 5, 2022

MARK JUDGE: How the Hollywood Stasi Hypes Conservative ‘Violence’ and Downplays the Left’s ‘Days of Rage.’

There will be several films about January 6, but none about James Hodgkinson, a former campaign volunteer for socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), who showed up at Republicans’ practice for the annual Congressional Baseball Game and shot congressman Steve Scalise (R-LA), a congressional staffer, a lobbyist, and two Capitol Police officers. (Hodgkinson had tried to wipe out the entire GOP leadership.)

Expect no movie about Floyd Lee Corkins, who in August 2012 entered the offices of the Family Research Council in downtown Washington and shot a security guard. Corkins pled guilty in February 2013 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to charges of committing an act of terrorism while armed, assault with intent to kill while armed, and interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition. Corkins was angry that the Family Research Council is against same-sex marriage. “They endorse Chick-fil-A and also Chick-fil-A came out against gay marriage, so I was going to use that as a statement,” prosecutors quoted Corkins as telling investigators.

There won’t a film depicting the acts of Nicholas Roske, who came to Washington in June to attempt to assassinate Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh. If Hollywood even did do such a project, Roske would be portrayed as an innocent kid who got lost one night in Washington, D.C. He’d be played by Chris Evans, who also played Captain America. His parents would be played by Alec Baldwin and Mia Farrow.

Although it dates all the way back to 2006, conservatives still honor the great German film The Lives of Others. It depicts the terror, violations rights, hypocrisy and intrusive abuse of the Stasi, the German secret police under communism. We are right to celebrate this great film, yet it is unfortunate that in the years since its release nothing on the right has emerged to match it.