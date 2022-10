October 5, 2022

WHAT WE WERE PROMISED: Flying Cars, Routine Passenger Trips to Space Stations and Moon Bases.

What we got: Exploding Electric Bicycles.

UNDER NO CIRCUMSTANCES SHOULD YOU ATTEMPT TO RECHARGE A LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PACK THAT HAS BEEN PARTIALLY OR TOTALLY SUBMERGED IN WATER.

ATTEMPTING TO CHARGE A COMPROMISED LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PACK CAN RESULT IN A VERY DANGEROUS FIRE THAT GENERATES SIGNIFICANT HEAT, TOXIC GASSES AND IS EXTREMELY DIFFICULT TO CONTROL.

Please consult with your insurance company to see whether the eBike was covered by your homeowner’s policy.