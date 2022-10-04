October 4, 2022

DEMOCRAT CORI BUSH REIGNITES CALLS FOR DEFUNDING THE POLICE AMID VIOLENT CRIME SURGE:

Bush made the remarks during an interview on ABC News’ “Good Morning America” when co-host George Stephanopoulos noted that Bush was one of the Democrats who has “stuck by” the position despite it being unpopular with Americans.

“Are you worried at all that that could hurt some of your colleagues going into the midterm elections?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“The thing about ‘defund the police’ is we have to tell the entire narrative,” Bush responded. “People hear ‘defund the police,’ but you know what they’ll say, say ‘reallocate,’ say ‘divest,’ say ‘move,’ but it’s still the same thing.”

“We can’t get caught up on the words,” Bush continued. “People spend more time focusing on the word ‘defund’ than they spend on caring and addressing the problem of police violence in this country.”