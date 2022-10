EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: Russia’s frontline in Ukraine ‘collapses’ as Kyiv hammers Putin’s forces into humiliating retreat: Zelensky’s troops sweep ’10 miles in four hours’ and liberate dozens of occupied towns – as NATO warns Kremlin ‘will test NUKES on the border to save face.’ “Pro-Russian military bloggers said their forces had retreated around 10 miles down the Dnipro River.”