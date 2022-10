VODKAPUNDIT PRESENTS YOUR WEEKLY INSANITY WRAP: Biden Must Resign, Period. “Joe Biden must resign, he’s gotten so weak, even though the alternative is clueless Kamala.”

GOP House candidate Hung Cao shows the world how’s done

Restoring parental rights catches fire while radical teachers want to ‘burn down the system’

White Lives Matter says… Kanye West?

So much more at the link, you’d have to be crazy to miss it.