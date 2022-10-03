October 3, 2022

AT LEAST 42 PEOPLE PRESUMED DEAD IN LEE COUNTY AS MEDIA RUSHES TO “KATRINA” RON DESANTIS:

Forty-two people dead, sadly, in just Lee County. And there will probably be more.

The media now unleashes the New DeathSantis Narrative it started working on a week ago.

At least 42 people are dead in Lee County, one of the areas hardest-hit by Hurricane Ian where rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing.

Local officials are now facing questions about why they didn’t urge people in the path of the destructive Category 4 hurricane to evacuate sooner.

Last Sunday — three days before the storm landed on the peninsula — the National Hurricane Center predicted that Ian could bring a storm surge of 4 to 7 feet from Englewood to Bonita Beach, which includes all of coastal Lee County.

A 4 to 7 foot surge isn’t a major surge. It was the 10 to 15 foot (or more) surges that were deadly.

Lee County was not in the storm’s path according to the storm track 72 hours before landfall, as DeSantis explains to this dolt of a CNN reporter. Even at 48 hours, it was only on the periphery.

In other words, the storm changed its path and moved towards Lee County in the last 24 hours before landfall.

And DeSantis did order an evacuation. Actually, this isn’t directly about DeSantis; it’s about the local officials, who did order an evacuation. But the media is attempting to blame DeSantis for the local officials’ “deadly delay.”