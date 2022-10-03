October 3, 2022

STAND BY: Putin deploys world’s largest submarine with ‘apocalypse’ drone capabilities.

A military train that belongs to the forces responsible for Russia’s nuclear arsenal has been spotted moving toward the front lines in Ukraine, while Moscow was said to have deployed the world’s biggest submarine — capable of carrying “apocalypse” drones.

These latest maneuvers could signal an increasingly desperate Vladimir Putin’s willingness to escalate the war following a series of embarrassing defeats on the battlefield, including the loss of a key city in Donetsk and the most recent setbacks in the Kherson region.

The pro-Russian Telegram channel Rybar shared on Sunday a video showing a freight train hauling upgraded armored personnel carriers (APCs) and other sophisticated military equipment through central Russia.