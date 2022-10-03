October 3, 2022

UKRAINE DIPLOMAT AIMS 4-LETTER BLAST AT ELON MUSK’S RUSSIA PEACE PROPOSAL:

Under Musk’s peace deal, Crimea, a region Russia annexed in 2014, would formally become part of Russia, with Ukraine no longer laying claim to the territory and that water supply to Crimea would be “assured.”

He also proposed that Ukraine would remain neutral in global affairs under his peace deal. Ukraine’s diplomatic relationship with the West, including the U.S., has long been a point of tension with Russia. Ukraine on Friday announced it submitted an application to accelerate its effort to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). If Ukraine joins NATO, it would be seen as a massive blow to Russia’s efforts to prevent Ukraine from becoming tied to the West.

Melnyk, who serves as Ukraine’s ambassador to Germany, hit back at the proposal in a tweet.

“F**k off is my very diplomatic reply to you @elonmusk,” Melnyk tweeted.