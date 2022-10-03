October 3, 2022
JOE BIDEN IS ALL THINGS TO ALL DEMS:
Biden, who often likes to draw on* his own personal background to connect with people, especially during times of tragedy and loss, said that his home state of Delaware had a “relatively” large Puerto Rican community when he was growing up. “I was sort of raised in the Puerto Rican community at home, politically,” Biden said.
—”Biden visits Puerto Rico to survey Hurricane Fiona’s damage,” NBC News today.
‘I went to shul more than most of you:’ Biden hosts High Holiday reception.
—The Times of Israel, Saturday.
* NBC spelled “lie about” incorrectly here.