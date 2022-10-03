October 3, 2022

WHY DOES HOLLYWOOD KEEP INSULTING THEIR POTENTIAL CUSTOMERS? Leftist Billy Eichner lashes out at straight people after his LGBTQ movie Bros flops, blames homophobia for abysmal box office opening.

Despite massive promotion from legacy media and overwhelmingly glowing reviews from critics, “Bros” flopped. Eichner’s LGBTQ movie debuted to an abysmal $4.8 million at the box office despite playing in 3,350 theaters nationwide. The Hollywood Reporter said the movie had done “little business in much of middle America and the south.” Previously, Eichner has openly and vitriolically voiced his utter disdain for Christians, Republicans, and former President Donald Trump on Twitter. Eichner’s movie that he wrote and starred in had a production budget of $22 million. After the dismal box office numbers for “Bros” was released on Sunday night, Eichner lashed out at straight people and insinuated that anyone who didn’t want to see his LGBTQ movie was “homophobic.” “Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc, straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn’t show up for Bros,” Eichner wrote on Twitter. “And that’s disappointing but it is what it is.”

The trailer for Bros ran before Moonage Daydream, when I saw it in the theater in mid-September in Fort Worth, and it looked absolutely dreadful. As John Nolte writes, compare Bros to the 1996 hit comedy The Birdcage, which had an all-star cast, a legendary director (Mike Nichols) and a known story (La Cage aux Folles had played on the American stage for years): Woke Bros Delivers Another Weekend Box Office Bust.

The woketards at TheWrap assured us Bros, an R-rated, homosexual romantic comedy released in 3,350 theaters, would — and I quote — “Kick Off Box Office Revival.” Why would anyone think that? I’ll confess I didn’t expect Bros to die-die-die with a, lol, $4.8 million opening, but… How bubbled do you have to be to predict a gay movie filled with gay sex and gay talking points disguised as dialogue would succeed at the box office? The American people have no problem with gay-themed comedies. Twenty-seven years ago, The Birdcage (1996) was a huge hit that drew $124 million domestic. In today’s dollars, that’s almost a quarter of a billion — with “B” — dollars domestic. Can you imagine any comedy making $250 million domestic these days? Comedies suck today. So why did the public flock to The Birdcage and avoid Bros like the plague? Because The Birdcage offered actual stars — Robin Williams, Gene Hackman, Nathan Lane, Hank Azaria, and Dianne Wiest … It didn’t offer gay sex, which makes 98 percent of the public uncomfortable. (Raise your hand if you go to the movies to feel uncomfortable!) … And it wasn’t marketed as a comedy-slash-lecture, which Bros was. Gay sex makes heterosexuals uncomfortable. And that’s not bigotry. In the immortal words of Lady Gaga, we were born this way. As I have said over and over, Hollywood should make movies for everyone, and that includes homosexuals. But it is pure madness to position a gay romantic comedy loaded with gay sex (including a foursome) like you would something starring Sandra Bullock and Hugh Grant.

How bad was Bros? Homophobia? Math Proves 95% of Gays Avoided Billy Eichner’s Bros. “Had just 20 percent of the gay population showed up, Bros would right now be considered a hit. So why is Eichner raging against guys like me, the Red States, and homophobes when he can’t even attract five percent of the gay population to show up for his stupid movie? I’ll tell you why: he’s an ignorant, bitter bigot who made a movie no one wants to see, not even gay people.”

Exit quotes:

The film’s IMDB Trivia page notes:

Co-writer and star Billy Eichner has expressed that he does not want conservatives, especially those that voted for the 45th President of the United States and their associates, to see the film, even conservatives who identify as being part as the LGBTQ+ community as he views them as traitors.

Mission accomplished, champ.