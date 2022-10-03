October 3, 2022
UKRAINE WAR: Russia’s Position Is Crumbling. “How bad is the situation, really? Retreating Russian forces in Kherson took to social media — in this case, the Telegram app popular with Russian milbloggers — to beg for airstrikes.”
