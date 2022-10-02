October 2, 2022

FBI’S TERMINATION LETTER TO DISGRACED FORMER AGENT PETER STRZOK RELEASED AND IT’S SMOKIN:’

Strzok’s hatred of former President Donald J. Trump and obsession with the debunked Russiagate conspiracy theory that the ex-POTUS was in cahoots with the Kremlin clearly affected his judgement, resulting in anti-Trump text messages that were deeply embarrassing to the nation’s foremost law enforcement agency, leading to his firing in 2018, a steamy, adulterous affair with FBI attorney Lisa Page also didn’t help.

The firing letter which was written by David Bowdich who was the bureau’s deputy director at the time was released as a part of the FBI’s response to Strzok’s federal lawsuit alleging that his privacy rights were violated and that he was wrongfully terminated.

“While there is no doubt your 21 years of service to the organization cannot and should not be erased, it is difficult to fathom the repeated, sustained errors of judgment you made while serving as the lead agent in two of the most high profile investigations in the country,” Bowdich wrote in the letter which was dated August 8, 2018. “Though the Office of the Inspector General found no evidence of bias impacted any of your or the FBI’s investigative actions or decisions, your sustained pattern of bad judgment in the use of an FBI device has called into question for many of the decisions made during both the Clinton e-mail investigation and the initial states of the Russian Collusion investigation.”

“In short, your repeated selfishness has called into question the credibility of the entire FBI.”

“In my 23 years in the FBI, I have not seen a more impactful series of missteps which called into question the entire organization and more thoroughly damaged the reputation of the organization,” Bowdich wrote. “In our role as FBI employees we sometimes make unpopular decisions, but the public should be able to examine our work and not have to question motives.”