October 2, 2022

ANTONIO BROWN WANTS NFL TEAM TO SIGN HIM BECAUSE OF ABILITY TO ‘EXPOSE A D:’

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown tweeted Sunday that any NFL team that needs more offensive production should sign him because he can “expose a D.”

This comes after video obtained by The Post surfaced of Brown exposing himself to stunned hotel guests at a Dubai hotel pool back on May 14.

The video shows Brown shoving his bare buttocks into the face of a woman in the pool before flipping around and lifting his entire body out of the water to the shock of the hotel guests.

Eyewitnesses said Brown had just met the woman and that she was not happy about the incident after the fact.

Brown was asked to leave the hotel shortly after the incident. The hotel had also received earlier complaints about Brown’s activities.

The complaints included Brown smoking what they believe smelled like marijuana in his room.

A representative for the hotel declined to comment.