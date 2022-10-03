October 3, 2022

GET WOKE, LOSE WARS: US Army Misses Recruiting Goal; Other Services Squeak by. “According to officials, the Marine Corps, which usually goes into each fiscal year with as much as 50% of its recruiting goal already locked in, has only a bit more than 30%. And the Air Force and the Navy will only have about 10% of their goals as they start the new fiscal year. The Air Force usually has about 25%. Officials spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details on the recruiting totals that have not yet been released.”