CRISIS BY DESIGN: Border officials count 599,000 ‘gotaway’ migrants in Fiscal Year 2022. “The number of gotaways in FY2022 – which spans from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022 – is up drastically from the year before. In April, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas told the House Judiciary Committee that there were 389,155 gotaways at the border in FY2021.”