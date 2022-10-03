October 3, 2022
SAY ANYTHING: Biden Washes His Hands of Gas Prices Now That They’re Going Back Up. “Once again, here’s the Biden administration falsely accusing the U.S. energy companies of profiteering, which is in their playbook.”
SAY ANYTHING: Biden Washes His Hands of Gas Prices Now That They’re Going Back Up. “Once again, here’s the Biden administration falsely accusing the U.S. energy companies of profiteering, which is in their playbook.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.