«
»

October 3, 2022

SAY ANYTHING: Biden Washes His Hands of Gas Prices Now That They’re Going Back Up. “Once again, here’s the Biden administration falsely accusing the U.S. energy companies of profiteering, which is in their playbook.”

Posted by Stephen Green at 7:01 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.