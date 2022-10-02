«
»

October 2, 2022

MUST’VE SOBERED UP! Adam Kinzinger tries deleting most embarrassing tweet of all in bizarre attack on pro-life “Baseball Crank”  Dan McLaughlin (we got it).

More here: Adam Kinzinger ‘Drunk-Tweets’ His Way Into Total Embarrassment.

Posted by Ed Driscoll at 1:45 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.