October 1, 2022

OH, THAT DEATH OF THE GROWNUP: Because prolonging childhood is apparently so prevalent, McDonald’s is now offering Happy Meals for adults. “McDonald’s USA and fashion brand Cactus Plant Flea Market are teaming up to launch the limited edition adult Happy Meals. They’re just like the normal Happy Meals, except with larger portion sizes. The adult version of the iconic kid’s meal comes with two options: a Big Mac or 10 Piece chicken McNuggets. Just like the kid’s meal both are served alongside fries, a drink, and, of course, a collectible plastic toy.”

(Classical reference in headline.)