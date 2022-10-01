October 1, 2022

DISPATCHES FROM THE EDUCATION APOCALYPSE: Bravo, Judge Ho. “The Fifth Circuit’s James Ho says he’s no longer hiring clerks from Yale Law—and urges other judges to join him. ‘If they want the closed and intolerant environment that Yale embraces today, that’s their call,’ Ho said. ‘I want nothing to do with it.’”

UPDATE: Giving Yale Law School The Heave-Ho. “I don’t think the risk of a boycott is limited to the judiciary. A future Republican administration can categorically label every YLS grad a squish. It is quite feasible for President DeSantis (a HLS grad) to simply boycott all Yale grads who matriculated after 2021. Good luck with explaining why you chose to stay at YLS for that shiny brass ring as some Chicago grad gets the nom.”

(Updated and bumped.)