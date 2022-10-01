October 1, 2022

LISTEN, SUG, DON’T FORGET TO SAY YOUR PRAYERS: James Lileks asks, “Can you recall any time in which the use of nuclear weapons was described with such . . . I’m trying to find the right word. It’s not indifference. Unconcern? Remoteness? Calmness? I can’t figure out the proper word. Theoretical. Speculative.”

The annexation seems like a bonehead move to us, but it’s one way of declaring victory, I suppose. See, we did it. We denazified them and now the parts we have drained of life and turned into Russian satrapies are reunited. Russia has gained territory for the first time in a long while, hence they are Great. But it also means that the fighting in the area will now be considered an attack on Russia territory, which hasn’t happened since . . . well, you know. So now it’s Great Patriotic War 2: Nuclear Boogaloo, unless of course Putin wants to let an attack on New Russia Although It Was Always Russia You Know go without a devastating response – in which case what are those nukes for, anyway? Wasn’t that always the promise? Don’t worry, Russia is stronk, no one can invade, we have nukes.

And if things really get pear-shaped, Americans, don’t forget to wear your mask when you’re in the fallout shelter:

Here’s a link to the referenced document if you want to see it for yourself.

Flashback: The Unexpected Return of Duck and Cover.

