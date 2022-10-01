October 1, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN SELF-AWARENESS: Biden renews vow to bring ‘decency’ back to politics despite slamming ‘MAGA Republicans.’

During an event at the White House Friday, President Joe Biden said one of the reasons he ran for the nation’s highest office was to “bring back some decency and honor” to politics, particularly related to how “we talk about one another, the way we deal with one another,” even though he labeled “MAGA Republicans” an extremist threat just a month ago.

“When I ran, I said one of the reasons I was running was to restore the soul of America. Bring back some decency and honor in the way we talk about one another, the way we deal with one another,” Biden said during an event celebrating the Jewish new year.