September 30, 2022

K-12 IMPLOSION UPDATE: School officials texted Oakland shooting victims to not cooperate with police investigation: Sources. “Another disturbing headline about the shooting in Oakland comes from the ABC7 I-Team, law enforcement sources tell us school officials have sent text messages to shooting victims, instructing them not to cooperate with police. We’re hearing it’s a pattern, and some parents at the school are worried that a lack of action by school officials after previous incidents may have led to this escalation in violence. Law enforcement sources tell the I-Team, Oakland police investigators have obtained text messages from the shooting victims’ phones in which Rudsdale school officials tell them not to cooperate with police.“