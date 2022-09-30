September 30, 2022

ADAMS AFTER DARK: Mayor Adams close to deal for Norwegian Cruise ship to house migrants in NYC waters.

Mayor Eric Adams is finalizing a deal with the Norwegian Cruise Line to house migrants on one of its massive cruise ships and dock it at Staten Island’s Homeport, The Post has learned.

Adams wants to lease the luxury liner for at least six months and use it to house and process migrants before they enter the city’s shelter system, a source familiar with the matter said.

The migrants would be allowed to come and go while staying on the ship, the source said.

Preliminary estimates show the plan will be “cheaper” than erecting another tent city similar to the one the city plans to open in the Bronx at the Orchard Beach parking lot, the source said.