September 30, 2022

LAUGHING WOLF’S TAKE ON PUTIN’S ANNEXATION, ANTI-WESTERN, FOREVER WAR SPEECH: Well, Shit. “I really want to go back and re-listen to his words and phrasing, but I believe Vladimir may have just repudiated every arms treaty, strategic or otherwise, in effect. That Russia would not be bound by efforts to reduce her defense by other powers who were already in violation of said treaties and using them to keep the Rodina down. Huge, and I suspect this is going to get overlooked in the short term. Oh, it was also the reason for my ‘Oh. Shit.’ twitter post.”

