September 29, 2022

MANDELA BARNES: “I really could not care less about a 2nd Amendment ‘right.'”

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a classic millennial, loves social media.

Indeed, Barnes — a Democrat challenging Wisconsin Republican Sen. Ron Johnson — has tweeted more than 18,400 times since joining Twitter a decade ago, an average of nearly five tweets a day.

“I would probably say I spend too much time online,” Barnes, 35, said in a February 2021 interview. “I can be reading too, but I spend a little too much time online.”

But what’s he saying on Twitter?

Barnes asked in November 2016 if the presidential election had been “rigged.”* Months later, the first-term Democrat declared Donald Trump, then president, a “Russian spy.” More recently, he dismissed the notion that George Washington was one of the country’s top presidents.

Barnes once said he “really could not care less about a 2nd Amendment ‘right’” to bear arms. He also criticized House GOP Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana for not changing his position on gun control after being shot in the hip during practice for the Congressional Baseball Game in 2017.

“Taking one for the team,” Barnes wrote even as Scalise was using crutches and a scooter to get around the Capitol. “I question how people vote against self interest but this is next level. He literally almost died on this hill.”