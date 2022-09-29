September 29, 2022

NO, THIS ISN’T A BABYLON BEE HEADLINE: Wife of Top Biden Aide Named Ambassador for Plants and Animals. “Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday announced that Monica Medina, wife of White House chief of staff Ron Klain, will serve as U.S. Special Envoy for Biodiversity and Water Resources. According to the Washington Post, which initially declined to note that Medina is married to Klain, the decision to promote her to the newly established role of ‘diplomat for plants and animals’ is one that ‘underscores the Biden’s administration’s desire’ to fight climate change.”