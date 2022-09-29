September 29, 2022

MUST-FLEE TV: “Was anyone asking for a five-part docuseries about the Lincoln Project? Whether you want one or not, Showtime unveiled the trailer yesterday. So fine, let’s talk about the Lincoln Project — its scandals, its bad decisions, its hypocrisy, how it embodies a lot of what it denounces, how it deserves no credit for Joe Biden’s 2020 victory, and how it is most useful as a cautionary tale for other ambitious minds in politics.”

Somehow I’m not holding my breath that the documentary makers will tackle this moment: