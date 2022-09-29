September 29, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN MORAL NARCISSISM: Chelsea Clinton says her family is ‘the reason that Fox News was created.’

The former first daughter also said she, along with her mother, made the choice to start the documentary series in an effort to push back at Fox News and other right-wing media outlets.

“Climate change illuminated where Fox News was willing to go and its destructive impact,” Chelsea noted, saying it was frustrating. “The Right proved to themselves, ‘We can hit people with relentless misinformation and every night pipe into their homes to disbelieve scientists — what else could be possible?’ Today, with COVID, it’s the same playbook.”

“They get away with it,” she added. “The so-called mainstream media, even the so-called progressive media, is just not as relentless in rebutting, refuting, and making clear that this is nothing but a play for profits at the cost of truth.”

The former secretary of state and presidential candidate chimed in, crediting President Joe Biden with helping to establish better fact-checking.

“Tech companies, the rest of journalism, ordinary people with platforms, we haven’t done enough to point out the dangers, point out the falsehoods, point out the hypocrisy,” Clinton said.