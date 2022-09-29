September 29, 2022
“SOME FRIENDLY LIBERAL ADVICE TO REPUBLICANS:”
Once upon a time, Republicans could think that the CIA and FBI, the Justice Department, and the military were balanced, even favorable to their interests. No longer. Once upon a time, the media and the Democratic Party were deeply suspicious of these institutions; now they are the cheerleaders and apologists for them, and regard their personnel as trusted experts whose patriotism is beyond reproach.
Maybe Al Gore did create the Internet. Before tech was Big Tech, it presented itself as a rival to all the Davos hierarchies; now it is their tool. Business rivals work in concert with one another against those they find deplorable, looking to erase them in a world that otherwise catalogues everything.
All these institutions—and their tectonic, aggregated influence—are in Democrat hands. They and their commanding partners understand their asymmetrical superiority, and they think it’s in their short- and long-term interest to demonstrate it now.
Why? The biggest threat that progressive politics faces are the consequences of progressive legislation. Progressivism comes on the scene as a luxury good. The immorality of “poverty in the midst of plenty” is their platform to re-imagine society. But in the end, they always drive out prosperity and make poverty more pathological. Look at New York City, Chicago, Los Angeles, San Francisco—this is the logic of progressive government made real. It doesn’t poll well or perform well at the ballot box.
Democrats should take a hit this November—so they are flexing their muscles across the commanding-heights marketplace to solicit an advantageous response. Their prospects improve with political violence. Preceding Biden’s speech was the legally sanctioned raid of former President Donald Trump, who is widely expected to pursue one more presidential campaign. After the speech, the FBI legally served and netted all the president’s men, with no blowback at all from the mainstream press. Poke, poke.
Don’t take the bait. If you do, you’ll be playing into the trap set for you.
It’s excellent advice, but perhaps the columnist who calls himself “Liberal Guy” should have aimed his cri de coeur in a more bipartisan direction: Man Admits To Killing Teen He Claimed Was ‘Republican Extremist:’
According to a local North Dakota report, early Sunday morning a man called 911 and admitted to the hit and run of an 18-year-old. His motive? A “political argument” with a Republican.
Forty-one-year-old Shannon Brandt said he was afraid 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson was “part of a Republican extremist group and that he was afraid they were ‘coming to get him.’”
So he allegedly killed Ellingson with his car.
Read the whole thing, which will be memory holed by the DNC-MSM in 3…2…1.
Related: This leftist didn’t understand why he was just arrested for running over, killing an 18-year-old “Republican extremist.” Huh. “A judge ordered Brandt held on $50,000 bail, which he objected to, saying he’s not a flight risk…Brandt posted bail, and is back on the streets. He is now in the process of scrubbing his social media.”
More: MSM don’t think man confessing to ‘politically motivated’ vehicular homicide of Republican teen is worth covering for some reason.
