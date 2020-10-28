September 29, 2022

HOW IT STARTED: How Joe Biden Is Positioning Himself as a Modern FDR.

—Headline, Time magazine, October 28, 2020.

How it’s going:

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 57% of American Adults believe it’s likely that, over the next few years, the United States will enter a 1930s-like Depression, including 21% who think a depression is Very Likely. Thirty-two percent (32%) don’t think a depression is likely, and another 12% are not sure.

—“Mister, Can You Spare a Dime?”, John Hinderaker, Power Line, yesterday.

Didn’t Time magazine also declare the previous Democratic president to be the second coming of FDR, even before he took office?

Though to be fair, on economic issues, Biden is definitely outperforming Time’s previous wannabe-Roosevelt: FDR’s policies prolonged Depression by 7 years, UCLA economists calculate.

Speaking of which: Why Team Biden might be purposefully grinding down the middle class.