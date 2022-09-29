September 29, 2022

QUESTION ASKED: Can The EU Survive Europe’s Conservative Election Wave?

Now, the Eurocrats in Brussels are running scared. The natives are restless, and they have the votes to put new leaders in. The EU started out as a seemingly harmless organization stressing economic efficiency, trade, and a common currency. Now it’s a socialist octopus, looking to use its tentacles to rule Europe by bureaucratic decree.

Why is this sudden turn to the right happening? Simple. The EU and its member political elites have utterly failed their citizens. Europe is now suffering from absurd “net-zero” green policies that will lead to people literally freezing to death this winter, while their economies and beloved euro currency crash. In Germany, energy prices have shot up by 1,000%, leaving people with awful choices — the same ones the rest of Europe and Russia will have to make.

A sampling of recent dire headlines tell the tale: “Europe’s Economy And Living Standards Are Plummeting,” “European Countries Are On The Brink Of Economic Disaster, OECD Says,” and “Recession clouds gather in Germany, Europe’s largest economy.” The list goes on.

The point is, the EU and left-leaning governments across Europe have failed horribly at delivering stability, prosperity, and peace to their citizens. So, before it’s too late, the citizens are hitting the brakes, voting for the opposition in recent elections.