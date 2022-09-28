September 28, 2022

UNEXPECTEDLY! The View’s New Token ‘Republican’ Says She May Vote Democrat.

She insisted, “The Donald Trump party is not a conservative party. It’s a populous, nationalist rightwing party that I have about as much in common with as I do Bernie Sanders.”

Nationalism, of course, is (per Merriam-Webster) a point of view which “[exalts] one nation above all others and [places] primary emphasis on promotion of its culture and interests as opposed to those of other nations.” That used to describe the professed bipartisan aim of American government. But evidently, times have changed.

Alyssa asserted the GOP is opposed to legal immigration:

“[I] want to get back to something where we’re pro-free trade, pro-globalization, for legal immigration into the country — securing the border but with legal immigration. And that’s just not what we are now.”

Given that, she’s entirely open to voting Democrat:

“As far as supporting Democrats, I’d be able to on a case-by-case basis. I’d have to look at their policies. And that’s kind of where I am.”

So goes the portrait of a reasonable Republican — in the vein of Joe Scarborough, Nicolle Wallace, and The View frequenter Ana Navarro.