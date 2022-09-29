September 29, 2022

COLORADO: Aurora passes law to send shoplifters to jail.

Larger businesses have lost up to a million dollars according to the Havana Business Improvement District.

Davenport works with 70 small businesses in his Antique Mall.

“It’s just hard there’s no solution. Everybody’s hands are tied so we need to come up with something,” Davenport said.

At-large Council Member Danielle Jurinsky is helping spearhead the campaign to give shoplifters jail time.

“I hope that we send a message that if you come to Aurora and you steal anything you will go to jail,” Jurinsky said.