September 28, 2022

WAPO: 7 ways a recession could be good for you financially.

5. Unemployment is still relatively low. People with jobs and money to spare can spend on luxuries such as a vacation.

Despite higher prices and rising interest rates, millions of Americans have been taking leisure trips.

More than half of Americans plan to travel for one or both of the holidays this year, even though airfares will be 43 percent higher than last year, according to Hopper, a travel booking app.

However, the unemployment rate did rise to 3.7 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. So, if you’re worried about your job security or a recession, just cancel your vacation plans for 2023.*

6. Your used car is worth more. If you’re looking to upgrade to a newer car, and your car is in fairly good condition, you’ll get more for your trade-in.

Used car and truck prices jumped 7.8 percent, according to the latest data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Unfortunately, new car prices were up 10 percent from a year ago.