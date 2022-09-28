September 28, 2022

TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE! Biden appears to ask if dead congresswoman is at White House speech: “Biden’s mistake came during his remarks at the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition, and Health. [Rep. Jackie Walorski (R-IN)], who was tragically killed in a car crash in August, was a core congressional ally in planning the conference alongside Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), and Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN). ‘I want to thank all of you here, including bipartisan elected officials like Rep. McGovern, Sen. Braun, Sen. Booker, Rep. — Jackie, are you here?’ the president said near the top of his remarks. ‘Where’s Jackie? I thought she was going to be here — to help make this a reality.’ In August, when news of Walorski’s passing first broke, Biden wrote in a statement that the accident left him and first lady Jill Biden ‘shocked and saddened.’”

Flashback: Joe Biden Tells Paraplegic Chuck Graham to Stand Up.