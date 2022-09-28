September 28, 2022

BATTLESWARM BLOG: Did I Get a DDos Attack From Russia? “At some point during yesterday’s diagnosis of my ongoing technical difficulties, the BlueHost technician asked if 185.122.204.37 was my IP, because there were something like 30,000+ hits from it that day. I verified it wasn’t mine, and that it wasn’t Instapundit (which had linked me that day), and did a reverse DNS lookup, which brought up the following: ‘185.122.204.37 appears to be located in Moscow, Russia and allocated to Chang Way Technologies Co. Limited.'”