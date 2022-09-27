September 27, 2022

CNN LAYS OFF PODCAST EMPLOYEES IN LATEST ROUND OF CUTS:

CNN let go a number of employees in its podcasting unit Tuesday, the latest in a series of cuts at Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. and its news division.

One affected employee, Alexander McCall, tweeted that he and his colleagues were told the network would produce fewer audio series next year.

“It’s just a bummer to watch companies pull the plug on or disinvest from business units that are so young,” McCall tweeted. “Especially when you’ve seen firsthand the work of so many people to make it profitable.”

In a statement to Bloomberg, a CNN spokesperson said that while audio remains an important area of focus, the network had learned a lot about the topics and productions that most resonate with audiences. “As a result, we’ve refined our strategy to focus our resources more specifically in those areas,” the spokesperson said.