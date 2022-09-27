September 27, 2022

ADAMS TO KANSAS: DROP DEAD. ‘Kansas doesn’t have a brand:’ NYC mayor takes stab at Sunflower State.

Adams also talked about how people from both countries welcomed him because they recognized New York City.

“We have a brand, and when people see it, it means something,” Adams said. “You know when we go there… Kansas doesn’t have a brand. When you go there, OK, you’re from Kansas. But New York has a brand, and that brand means diversity.”

While campaigning for mayor, Adams also made headlines for telling new arrivals in Brooklyn to “go back to Iowa,” the New York Times reports.

Even though he’s on the other side of the state line, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas weighed in on the fellow Democratic mayor’s comments:

“Not my fight exactly, but it’s always good to be in someone’s head,” Lucas said on Twitter.