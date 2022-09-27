September 27, 2022

TRUMP’S FIRST SHAM IMPEACHMENT TRIAL WAS ‘UNCONSTITUTIONAL,’ JERRY NADLER REPORTEDLY SAID:

In a bombshell report about a forthcoming book called Unchecked: The Untold Story Behind Congress’s Botched Impeachments of Donald Trump, co-authored by Politico Playbook’s Rachael Bade and Washington Post reporter Karoun Demirjian, it was revealed that none other than House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) was absolutely not in agreeance with how Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) or House Select Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) were prepared to handle the impeachment process.

Fox News noted:

In October 2019, amid the Democrats’ plan to hold a full House vote on a resolution outlining the structure of impeachment proceedings against Trump, Nadler, according to the book, took issue with how Schiff, who was tapped by Pelosi to lead impeachment efforts, was prepared to proceed with the impeachment without due process for Trump.

Worried about the situation and the likelihood that his Judiciary Committee would not be able to cross-examine witnesses as the committee had done traditionally, Nadler confronted Schiff about the planned process, and, according to the book, said: “It’s unfair, and it’s unprecedented, and it’s unconstitutional.”

In response to Nadler’s many concerns about the particular process that was used by Schiff and Pelosi, Schiff reportedly responded by saying, “I don’t appreciate your tone…I worry you’re putting us in a box for our investigation.”

Nadler and his staff were reportedly “sidelined” for a spell while Pelosi and Schiff — and every Dem involved in the sham impeachment — carried on with the process. Nadler and his staffers, the authors claim, worked overtime to get back in the good graces of the House Democratic leaders. The strategy to include the Judiciary Committee in the impeachment process, after all, seemed to have worked before it all fell apart again.