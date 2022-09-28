September 28, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY (EURO EDITION): You really don’t understand how bad it could get in Europe this year. “As bad as it is now, these might still be the good days for Europe. With winter and higher gas demand on the way, experts told Fortune that Europe’s energy market has never been more vulnerable. Even the slightest uptick in energy demand anywhere in the world could push entire sectors of Europe’s manufacturing industry to shut down entirely, devastating European economies with a wave of unemployment, high prices, and in all likelihood public unrest and divisions between European nations.”