September 28, 2022

RATINGS: Former Fox News host bombs in CNN debut.

A new show hosted by former Fox News host and current CNN host Chris Wallace fell flat in its debut.

Nielsen Media Research tracked ratings for Wallace’s show, Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, which debuted on CNN Sunday. The ratings show that there were 401,000 viewers, down 29% from the average, and 44,000 among those aged 25 to 54, down 64% from the average.

Sunday Night in America with Trey Gowdy, a long-standing Fox News program that aired at the same time as Wallace’s, received 1.3 million viewers and 78,000 viewers aged 25 to 54.