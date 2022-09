NOTIZIE DAL BUCO DELLA MEMORIA: Meloni’s liberal opponent: Nascent fascism in Italy is “absolutely fake news.” “Matteo Renzi was the Italian prime minister from 2014-2016. He’s a lefty but tells CNN: ‘Personally I was against Georgia Meloni. I’m not her best friend. We are rivals but she is not a danger to democracy. The idea there is a risk of fascism in Italy is absolutely fake news.’”