September 27, 2022

IT’S GOOD TO BE THE NOMENKLATURA: Investigation into congressional stock trading reveals massive corruption red flags. “‘From 2019 to 2021, 183 current senators or representatives reported a trade of a stock or another financial asset by themselves or an immediate family member,’ the Times reports . ‘More than half of them sat on congressional committees that potentially gave them insight into the companies whose shares they reported buying or selling.’ The Times investigation also revealed that ‘44 of the 50 members of Congress who were most active in the markets bought or sold securities in companies over which their committee assignments could give them some degree of knowledge or influence.’”