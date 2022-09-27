September 27, 2022

ROGER KIMBALL: Giorgia Meloni and Common Sense.

Italy’s new prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, seems to be a rare member of the genus homo politicus in embracing such commonsensical positions.

In a speech three years ago at the World Congress of Families, she listed Orwellian by quoting not him, but G.K. Chesterton.

“Fires will be kindled,” she quoted, “to testify that two and two make four. Swords will be drawn to prove that leaves are green in the summer.”

Chesterton’s wise words come from the end of his book “Heretics” (1905).

“The great march of mental destruction will go on,” he writes. “Everything will be denied. Everything will become a creed.”

Meloni, founder and head of Italy’s Brothers of Italy party, is a euroskeptic.

This makes her a heretic.

She objects to the effort of the people in charge of Project Europe to turn her into a “perfect consumer,” a “consumer slave.”

This makes her a pariah.

Meloni refuses to be treated as a cipher, a number.

This makes her a threat.

She proudly defines herself as “Italian, Christian, woman, mother.”

This makes her a fascist.

That, anyway, is what the major news networks want you to believe.

On the eve of her stunning election victory—in 2018, the Brothers of Italy won only 4.5 percent of the vote—CBS indulged in a hysterical (I don’t mean “funny”) bit of rhetorical overkill.

“Voters in Italy appear poised to elect a far-right prime minister,” CBS informed viewers.

That’s not all. According to CBS, Meloni “leads a neo-fascist movement, reminiscent of Benito Mussolini’s own political party.”

Mussolini, eh?

Oh, yes.

This woman wants to reclaim her own identity as an individual, to champion the two-plus-two-make-four reality that she’s Italian, not a global citizen, a Christian, not a “consumer slave,” a mother, not “parent No. 1,” and a woman, not a “gender.”

All this makes her, if CBS is to be believed, the exponent of a political philosophy that has “roots in neo-fascism.”