September 27, 2022

GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: Biden Adviser: ‘MAGA Republicans’ Would ‘Disrupt Our Democracy,’ ‘Destroy’ the USA.

President Biden was the first to slam “MAGA Republicans” as “extremists,” and members of his administration are following suit.

On Sunday, Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of Biden’s senior advisers, was asked if members of the Biden administration will “keep hammering away at that phrase” — MAGA Republicans — between now and the November election:

“Well, I think it will be important for all of us who care about the United States of America to call out what we see,” Bottoms told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart:

“And what we see, again, with this MAGA Republican agenda, is an effort to disrupt our democracy. So, whether it be through November and beyond November, I think it will always be important to call out any effort there is to destroy — essentially, destroy the United States of America.

“President Biden has been very clear, he wants to work in a bipartisan effort. He has worked in a bipartisan effort. He’s been able to get things done on behalf of our country.

“But when you have a MAGA Republican agenda that has no respect for the Constitution, that has no respect for free and fair elections, then it is important for all of us, not just the president, not just me, for all of us to call it out for what it is. It is a danger to our democracy, it is a danger to our way of life.”