September 27, 2022
GREAT MOMENTS IN PROJECTION: Biden Adviser: ‘MAGA Republicans’ Would ‘Disrupt Our Democracy,’ ‘Destroy’ the USA.
President Biden was the first to slam “MAGA Republicans” as “extremists,” and members of his administration are following suit.
On Sunday, Keisha Lance Bottoms, one of Biden’s senior advisers, was asked if members of the Biden administration will “keep hammering away at that phrase” — MAGA Republicans — between now and the November election:
“Well, I think it will be important for all of us who care about the United States of America to call out what we see,” Bottoms told MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart:
“And what we see, again, with this MAGA Republican agenda, is an effort to disrupt our democracy. So, whether it be through November and beyond November, I think it will always be important to call out any effort there is to destroy — essentially, destroy the United States of America.
“President Biden has been very clear, he wants to work in a bipartisan effort. He has worked in a bipartisan effort. He’s been able to get things done on behalf of our country.
“But when you have a MAGA Republican agenda that has no respect for the Constitution, that has no respect for free and fair elections, then it is important for all of us, not just the president, not just me, for all of us to call it out for what it is. It is a danger to our democracy, it is a danger to our way of life.”
Flashbacks:
● CNN Center in Atlanta damaged during protests.
—CNN, May 29th, 2020.
● Atlanta Protests Turn Violent: Police Cars, Local Restaurants Damaged.
—Georgia Public Broadcasting, May 29th, 2020.
● Atlanta’s protest ends with shattered storefronts and pleas for peace.
—Georgia Recorder, May 30th, 2020.
● College Football Hall of Fame vandalized, looted in Atlanta riots.
—AL.com, May 30th, 2020.
● Protesters burn down Wendy’s in Atlanta after police shooting.
—Reuters, June 13th, 2020.
● As Black Vigilance Becomes Armed Vigilantism, Accountability Is Lost in Atlanta’s Streets.
—The Intercept, June 24th, 2020.
● Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Doesn’t Have the Courage to Clear a Wendy’s Parking Lot and Now a Little Girl Is Dead.
—Stacey Lennox, PJ Media.com, July 6th, 2020.
● Amid spike in crime, a question of who owns the streets.
For some in Atlanta, the feeling is one of abandonment. “The police just don’t seem to care anymore,” says Morris Worthen, a Black Atlanta native. At the same time, he adds, “Everybody protests police shootings of Black people, but I don’t see any protests when Black people kill Black people.”
Nearby, a white neighbor, Tom Doyle, says he can’t deny a shift in attitude among his neighbors, regardless of their race.
“If the police back off, there’s really only two things left to do: defend yourself or be a victim,” says Mr. Doyle, who says he sometimes carries his gun.
But the police feel abandoned, too, says Thaddeus Johnson, a Georgia State University criminologist, who spent 10 years as an officer with the Memphis Police Department in Tennessee.
—The Christian Science Monitor, July 15th, 2020.
● Atlanta mayor says city has been ‘defunding the police’ for the last few years.
—Reporter Newspapers, June 11th, 2020.
