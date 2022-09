JAMIE RASKIN (D-MD): Ray Epps is the kindest, bravest, warmest, most wonderful MAGA-head I have ever known in my entire life.

J6 committee leader calls Ray Epps "poor schmuck" who is “just trying to survive.” pic.twitter.com/Gt4N1L4k55 — Cernovich (@Cernovich) September 26, 2022