BLUE CITY BLUES: Why Thousands Moved Out of Denver This Summer. “A new study finds that thousands of Denver residents moved elsewhere in July and August, landing it in the top ten on a list of U.S. metro areas with the largest population outflow. It’s all part of what researchers see as a national trend in which a growing number of people are abandoning expensive areas for less spendy places to live.”

Also: Denver murders rose in first half of 2022 — unlike most major cities.