September 26, 2022

GOOD LORD: The terrifying flesh-eating drug meant for horses that is now hitting the streets of America. “The drug prolongs the highs felt from heroin, but results in users passing out for hours at a time, while injection points ulcerate and lead to grisly wounds that spread across the body. Some users even report severe sores erupting across their body where they never injected the drug, and many are left disfigured as fingers, arms, feet, legs and toes are forced to be amputated. In Philadelphia – considered to be ground zero for the Xylazine crisis – about one-third of all fatal opioid overdoses in 2019 were related to the drug.”